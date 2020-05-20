Heloise: Repurpose kitchen tool

1/8 teaspoon garlic salt

Thoroughly mix the cream cheese and mayonnaise until well blended. Mash or chop the shrimp and add to the mixture; stir in remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until needed. It's best served at room temperature with crackers and veggies as a dip or spread on bread as a sandwich. Do not let it sit out for more than one hour.

If you like this recipe, you'll enjoy my pamphlet "Heloise's All-Time Favorite Recipes." To get a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $5, along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Recipes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. This shrimp spread is a nice alternative to the usual dips found at parties and will never fail to please your guests and family. -- Heloise

Instant cutting board

Dear Heloise: I have always hated waste. I found that the bacon I buy has a firm plastic sheet under the bacon. I usually remove it from the package, wash it with soap and hot water, and use it as a cutting board. It's saves my countertop from being cut into. -- Jason in Connecticut

Jason, that's a clever use for the bacon backing, but please make sure the paper is thoroughly clean to reduce any cross-contamination. — Heloise