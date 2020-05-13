Heloise: Restoring shine easy

Vonnie, this is a great way to safely get rid of leftover grease and cut down on the mess. Thanks! -- Heloise

Salt or no salt

Dear Heloise: When preparing dry beans, should I add salt to the water the beans are soaking in, or wait until they're done cooking? — Cassandra in Pennsylvania

Cassandra, putting salt in the water the beans are soaking in will cause the skins to toughen. Just add the salt a few moments before serving, after the beans are cooked and ready to be eaten. — Heloise

No bread

Dear Heloise: I ran out of bread for sandwiches, but instead of running to the store, I made wraps by placing all the ingredients in lettuce leaves and rolling them up. Not only did they taste great, I lowered the number of calories I was consuming. Now I make all my sandwiches this way. — June in Utah

Blueberries

Dear Heloise: If you want delicious blueberries, take fresh blueberries and run them under hot water for a few seconds. It helps bring out the flavor.