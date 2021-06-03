HELOISE:Revised mask guidelines

Dear Readers: If you're going chemical-free (organic), you have to face this reality. You may see bugs, gnats and/or worms on your organic fruits and veggies. No biggie; just do the following:

Soak in a saltwater and vinegar bath, then plunge food into ice water, or cut veggies and fruits into bite-size pieces and soak in water for 30 minutes.

Don't be afraid of these critters; they are a part of nature, and they want what you have: delicious fresh fruits and vegetables! -- Heloise

Wardrobe malfunctions

Dear Heloise: I'd like to continue the discussion on women's clothing about jeans pockets either being too small or nonexistent.

My pet peeve is the cropped hoodie. What's the point of wearing a hoodie to keep your head warm if your belly is then exposed? Crazy! — Kat S. in New Mexico

Clean palette

Dear Readers: Did you know? Of course we've been drinking water, soda, milk or wine with dinner since the beginning. But drinking at meals in between bites of food resets your brain and clears your palette so each bite tastes delicious. — Heloise