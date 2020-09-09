HELOISE: Revive aluminum cookware

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: My aluminum cookware has become dull and dingy looking. How can I bring it back to life? — Sherrie W. in South Dakota

Sherrie, cream of tartar works fairly well; however, I would suggest a commercial cleaner made especially for aluminum. DO NOT use any cleaner that contains ammonia, because it will pit the aluminum. — Heloise

Quick wipe

Dear Readers: To avoid having to clean up those drip rings left from the bottoms of condiment containers, such as ketchup and mustard, give them a quick wipe before returning them to your refrigerator shelf. It saves you from having to clean your refrigerator shelves as often. — Heloise

