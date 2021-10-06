HELOISE: Rinse out banana gnats

Dear Heloise: When I bought some bananas I found I had gnats! How do I keep gnats away from my fruit and out of my house? -- Betsy L., Muncie, Indiana
Betsy, when you buy a bunch of bananas, put them on a banana hanger and place them in the sink. Run cold water over the whole bunch of bananas. Leave them there in the sink to dry, and once they are dry you can put them on the counter. Your gnats will be gone. — Heloise
The lovely lemon
Dear Heloise: I've found that fresh lemon juice squeezed over steamed veggies improves the flavor. And if you don't have vinegar in the house, you can use lemon juice and olive oil for a salad dressing. I also freeze lemon juice in ice cube trays and use them in iced tea. When I prepare fish, I use a fresh lemon and squeeze the juice in my hands to remove odors. — Amy F., Park City, Utah
ORANGE ZEST
Dear Heloise: I always had a hard time when a recipe called for lemon or orange zest. Finally, I started using a grater. Now I save the zest in plastic bags and freeze them to use later in baking various cookies and cupcakes. -- Lilly R., Peekskill, N.Y.
Punch rings
Dear Heloise: We always serve punch at holiday parties for our friends who do not care for alcoholic drinks. I hated the way an ice ring would water down the punch as it melted. Finally, I decided to make an ice ring out of the punch. I used a flower shaped gelatin mold to freeze the punch, then added it to the punch bowl. No more watered-down punch! — Sharon V., Rutland, Vermont
Nuts!
Dear Heloise: While I was at a garage sale recently I saw a coffee grinder for only $2, so I bought it. Since I like to bake and freeze various breads and cookies for the holiday, the coffee grinder will come in handy when I have to chop nuts. My husband loves nuts in banana bread, and I can grind them very fine for pumpkin bread. It's an easy way to chop nuts, and safer since I don't have to use a sharp knife. — Sonja N., Mesa, Arizona
Recipe album
Dear Heloise: I could never find a recipe I needed, so I started buying photo albums with one clear sheet for the whole page. Now I can type up a recipe and place it in my album. I also color code the sheets of paper the recipe is written on — white for main dishes, vegetables are green, fruit is yellow and desserts are pink. The odds and ends of recipes are in lavender. Now I don't have to look high and low for a recipe that I saw on a clipping. This has really simplified my life. — Ann P., Augusta, Georgia
CHECK IT OUT
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
