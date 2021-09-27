HELOISE: Rising prices lamented

Dear Heloise: Now that we are isolating ourselves due to COVID-19, many of us are buying things online and having them delivered to our homes. Of course, there is a delivery fee and a tip for the driver, which I don't mind paying. I think that's only fair. However, I've noticed how prices have risen sharply over the past 12 months. I don't mean just a few cents here and there, but rather by a dollar or more. This is very evident at my local grocery store. Last year my weekly bill for groceries was $90. This year, it's closer to $130 per week.
I heard used cars are up 45% over last year, and real estate prices are through the roof. Even clothing has taken a major increase. This has caused me and several other people I know to cut back on what we buy.
It looks like just plain greed to take advantage of people during this time of national distress and illness. Christmas this year might be a disaster if the merchants keep this up. — Shopper in Austin, Texas
FAST FACTS
Additional uses for binder clips:
-- Use on a trip to keep drapes closed.
-- Use to keep plastic or paper bags closed.
-- Clip to-do list to the sun visor of your car.
-- Hold coupons together while you shop.
Gift-card scams
Dear Heloise: Scammers are at it again. The gift card scams go like this:
1. You get a call from tech support telling you something is wrong with your computer. They want payment in the form of gift cards.
2. Caller claims to be from the IRS or Social Security Administration and tells you that you need to pay back taxes or some kind of fine, but in gift cards.
3. You meet someone from a dating service or perhaps on social media sites and they ask for money for an emergency, to buy a ticket to where you live, etc.
4. A caller claims you won a boat, car, sweepstakes or a trip, but you need to pay the taxes or some kind of fee.
The above are just some examples of what these con artists use to get you to pay with gift cards. Don't do it. These are just scammers trying to steal your money. No matter what they tell you, they are lying. Don't let them pressure you into sending money or gift cards. — Steven F., Los Angeles
Vinegar don'ts
Dear Readers: As much as I love using vinegar for many household cleaning projects, there are some areas that are not well-suited for vinegar. The first is on grout. Over time it breaks down the grout. Don't use it on granite countertops. Over time it will eat away at the sealant and dull the countertop. It is now advised to not use it in your dishwasher because it can damage the plastic and rubber parts of your dishwasher. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
