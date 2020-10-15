HELOISE: Rockin' rids racoons

This is a better option than rinsing in the sink, using gallons of water, risking damage to the pipes from greasy residue and slopping water all about the kitchen. The family is on board with this new plan. -- Devin in Texas

Fishing for cap?

Dear Heloise: A lid from a bottle of eye makeup remover fell in the bathroom sink drain, so I thought of a way to get the cap out. I got a drinking straw and put some hot glue from a glue gun on the flat part of the straw and stuck it on the top of the cap and lifted it right out.-- Kim, Waco, Texas

Saving time, space

Dear Heloise: Every several weeks I clean out my closet, donate items that don't fit, toss damaged items that can't be repurposed and reorganize the closet.

I hang pants or skirts together with coordinating tops and jackets. This saves a lot of space in the closet and time in the morning. If everything is already paired together, I can look and feel more put together! — Heidi in North Carolina

COMPUTER DESKS