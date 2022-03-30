HELOISE: Round hamburger patties

Dear Heloise: My kids love it when their hamburger patties are round and not misshaped. Frankly, so do I. I take a large can of peaches and clean the bottom, then press it into the hamburger meat. It leaves an impression, which I cut around, and I have a nice round hamburger. — Cathy W., Parma, Ohio

War Cake

Dear Heloise: Would you repeat your War Cake recipe? My husband loves it, but I misplaced the recipe. — Paula D., Royal Oak, Michigan

Paula, I get so many requests for this recipe from people who love the fact that there are no eggs in it. It's quick and easy to make.

War Cake

Using a medium to large size cooking pot/pan, mix together 2 cups brown sugar, 2 cups hot water and 2 teaspoons shortening. Add 1/2 to 3/4 cup raisins, 1 teaspoon each of salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble.

When the mixture is cold (and it must be cold), add 3 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda that has been dissolved in a teaspoon of hot water. Mix well.

Pour into a greased tube pan and bake for about 1 hour at 350-375 degrees.

Do you like desserts you can whip up in a short time? Or does anyone in your home have an allergy to eggs? This is an ideal recipe for just about anyone and takes very little time to make. You'll love my pamphlet "Heloise's Cake Recipes." There are several unusual recipes that are fun and easy to prepare. To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Cake, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

Be sure to always test whether a cake is done by inserting a toothpick in the center of the cake. If it comes out clean, it's done. If there is moist cake batter stuck to the toothpick, it needs a little more time in the oven.

Mushy berries

Dear Heloise: My strawberries always seem mushy after I wash and put them in the refrigerator. Am I doing something wrong? — Victoria C., Florence, Alabama

Victoria, don't wash your berries before refrigerating them. Store them in a colander or plastic woven basket so that air can circulate around the berries. But be sure to wash them before eating them. — Heloise

Bland colors

Dear Heloise: Is there some way I can keep my vegetables from looking pale or faded out while they're cooking? — Edna L., Emporia, Kansas

Edna, yes there is. For greener or more colorful carrots, etc., just add a little vinegar to the water while they are cooking. And, as a bonus, this will cut down on odors, too! — Heloise

DROWNING IN WAFFLE BATTER

Dear Heloise: Whenever I make waffles it seems that I make way too much batter. I hate wasting food like that, but I usually end up throwing out the rest of the batter. Any hints for me to make less or to save the batter? -- Lillian D., Fall River, Massachusetts

Lillian, continue to make waffles with the extra waffle batter, then freeze the leftover waffles. Just heat them up the next morning. -- Heloise

