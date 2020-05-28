Heloise: Routine best scene

Jo Ann, masks and hand-washing, along with social distancing are, at this time, just about the only things you can do to prevent the virus from making you ill. You'll hear a lot of rumors about cures or prevention methods, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hand-washing frequently and using a mask in public places. Do not fall prey to dangerous tactics to remain healthy, even if the product you're considering for purchase is touted by a well-known figure. Well known does not necessarily mean well informed. For more in-depth information on the coronavirus and other health related issues, visit the website www.cdc.gov.