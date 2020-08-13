HELOISE: Salad bars going extinct?

The point is, cleaning and organizing don't have to be overwhelming tasks. Carve out five minutes a day; the house will be cleaner, fresher and more organized for it!

And mother's philosophy was, even if you fall short and the house is not perfectly clean and tidy, as long as the family is healthy, happy and well taken care of, the housework will get done eventually. — Heloise

Leather bag care

Dear Readers: Leather handbags require special care. Here are some hints:

• Light-colored leather can sometimes take on the tint of dark jeans or a bright red cotton jacket. Be sure to store these items separately.

• Don't overstuff the bag so that it keeps its original shape.

• A leather conditioner can keep the bag "hydrated" — reach out to the manufacturer for product suggestions.

• Avoid overexposure to sunlight, heat, humidity, perfumes, water and greasy foods and substances.

• Store the bag when not in use; pack with tissue paper in a dust bag or dedicated pillowcase. — Heloise

EASY ON; EASY OFF