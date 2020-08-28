HELOISE: Save appliance numbers

Dear Heloise: After my husband died I went to work as a full-time nurse. I ran myself ragged trying to maintain a three-bedroom house, help my two kids with their homework, mow the yard, do all the shopping, cooking and cleaning, until finally I discovered I had to relax a little more and stop looking for perfection. Yes, the house is a little messier, I had to hire a couple of yard guys, and the kids were assigned household chores, but this a home, not a museum. Life is messy, and I can live with that fact. Now I don't shout at my kids, we do more together and life is better for all of us. — Casey in Georgia