HELOISE: Save money on prescriptions

Dear Heloise: Do you have any hints about how to save money on prescription medications? — Helen in Ohio

Helen, I sure do. At your appointment, ask the doctor if your medication has a generic brand. Also ask about any alternatives, possibly homeopathic treatments, that might work for you.

Inquire about free samples. The pharmaceutical representatives usually leave samples when they visit doctors.

Check out prescription drug price comparison websites and mobile apps. Finally, visit the drug manufacturer's website — there may be coupons available. — Heloise

Tech Tuesday

Dear Readers: Surveys suggest the vast majority of seniors cherish their independence and don't want to live in a retirement community or assisted living facility. But what if a senior, living at home alone, has a medical emergency? A PERS (personal emergency response system), also known as a medical alert system, could be a lifesaver. PERS is a lightweight, battery-operated device that can be worn as a pendant or on the wrist, belt or in a pocket. With the push of a button, the monitoring company becomes aware of emergencies and sends help. — Heloise

Think it over