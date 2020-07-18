HELOISE: Save puppy mill pets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: I'd like you to know about puppy mill rescue organizations. They pick up and rescue hundreds of dogs and puppies from puppy mills all over the country — dogs that are deemed no longer usable for breeding or are old or sick. They also rescue puppies that are still unsold after a few months and would otherwise be killed.

Many of these mills regularly call on dog rescues to come and get these animals before they're put down. The rescuers give these dogs and pups any treatments they need to come back to health, help them overcome their fears until they are truly adoptable and give them a new life. Many dog rescues have helped thousands of dogs and pups who would otherwise have died at the hands of puppy mills.

I know you are a friend to all critters. Please let your readers know about dog rescues. — Emily M., via email (Keebler and Coco Rose too!)

Emily, so many dogs just need a second chance! Readers, always consider rescue groups when looking for a furry and funny friend. And if you're not able to adopt, consider a donation of dollars or supplies. — Heloise

PET PAL