HELOISE: Saving a penny mindset

Dear Heloise: Why are items priced at $4.99 instead of $5? There must be a reason behind it. — Jenna D., age 13, via email

Jenna, great observation! This is a pricing strategy that retailers use. It's based on the fact that we read from right to left. Your brain perceives the number 4 as less than 5, which it is. So we're thinkin' we're getting a heck of a deal!

Of course, saving a penny is saving a penny, so our brain reads .99 as a "sale" price. Thanks for your email! — Heloise

Close tab clutter

Dear Heloise: If there's one piece of advice I could give others who work from home on their computers, it would be this: Don't leave open a bunch of tabs on your browser.

Sure, you want to be able to refer back to subjects online, but so many open tabs is clutter. Use the tab and then close it. It works great for me and saves time and effort. — Brandon B. in Texas

Top transmission sites

Dear Readers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov) has come out with a list of the public places you are most likely to contract the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID, and here they are: