HELOISE: Saving lotions and moisturizers

Dear Heloise: It seems like there is always a significant amount of lotion left in a plastic bottle that won’t pump or pour out. In the past, I have added water and mixed it to thin it so that it would pour into another container. This, of course, dilutes it some, making it less effective. This last time I thought I would try microwaving it a few seconds to warm it enough to thin somewhat. It worked great. It poured easily and returned to its normal consistency when it cooled. — Raymond Kilgore, via email

Toilet seat dilemma

Dear Heloise: I used to get upset with my husband, as he would not put the toilet seat up and I would have a wet seat. I gave up the battle — not worth the frustration — and started wiping the seat with toilet paper before I used it. That was great. Then I finally realized I was wasting too much toilet paper — some to wipe the seat, then some to wipe myself. Now after I use the toilet, I put the seat up for him. I put it down for myself and back up for him. —Jackie, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Newspaper sleeves

Dear Heloise: I didn’t use to do this, but now I save the plastic newspaper sleeves for a week and then put them in the newspaper slot for the paper delivery person. He said it saves him a lot to reuse them. — Ruthanne, via email

Ruthanne, thank you for the suggestion for reusing newspaper sleeves. Every bit of recycling that we do is good for our planet. Here’s another great reader hint. — Heloise

Dear Heloise: I read your column in Orange County Register. Today someone made a suggestion for the plastic bag that newspapers come in. I use these bags when I walk my dog to pick up his poop. I usually take two bags with me. They work so much better than the dog bags you buy. — J.K. in California

More on passwords

Dear Heloise: If you advise your readers to choose passwords that include both numbers and letters, the combinations are endless. — Sue, via email

Sue, so many of you have written to me with great suggestions on safe passwords. It is so helpful, because passwords have become important in our lives today. — Heloise

