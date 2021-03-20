HELOISE: Saying goodbye to pet

Dear Readers: So many of us are animal lovers. We happily welcome a dog or cat into our lives and homes for hopefully many years of joy and laughter.

But, alas, the day will come when we have to say goodbye to our beloved pet. You will most likely have to decide when to let your pet go. If sickness such as cancer has taken hold, euthanasia is a good albeit emotionally trying solution. A peaceful and calm way to let your pet pass is at-home euthanasia.

Allowing your pet to die at home affords them a less stressful environment. He is in a familiar location with scents, smells and sights that are comforting to him.

The veterinarian will explain the procedure — ensure you have a plan in place before it is needed. Usually your pet is given a sedative so he is calm. Then the veterinarian will administer the euthanasia. You may want to hold your pet as he passes away.

Some at-home euthanasia doctors will provide you a memento such as a clay paw print or a lock of fur.

The doctor and his team will arrange for cremation and the return of your pet's ashes to you.

This procedure is painful and trying, but at-home euthanasia may be a good option for you and your pet when the time comes. — Heloise