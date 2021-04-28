HELOISE: Scalloped potatoes to soup

Dear Heloise: I love scalloped potatoes, but sometimes make too much. So I like to take the leftover scalloped potatoes and turn them into potato soup in a big soup pot. Since the potatoes are already cooked and seasoned with chicken broth, milk, salt, garlic and onions, the whole recipe takes only a short time to prepare for dinner. I like to add finely chopped celery, carrots and maybe some diced ham if I have it in the house. The amount of milk you add depends on the amount of potatoes you have, but make sure it has that thick, rich taste. There are no exact measurements to this soup; you just experiment until you're satisfied with the results, and the results are always delicious! Add a salad and some warm rolls to the dinner, and you have a healthy, hearty meal. — April P., San Antonio, Texas