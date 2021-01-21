HELOISE: Send letter to yourself

Dear Heloise: I found a really great website; it is www.futureme.org. The idea is simple: You write yourself a letter in the form of an email that can include anything, really — goals you want to achieve, bad habits you want to leave behind, health goals you have, family and career aspirations, whatever you want to accomplish.

Future Me will then email you your letter in either one, three or five years. It's perfect for reflection and attainment. The basic service is free, but you can make a donation to the site if you'd like. You can also choose to post your letter publicly but anonymously to help others. — Jennifer T. in Virginia

Jennifer, fabulous idea to inspire and innovate! Best wishes! — Heloise

ORGANIZATION NATION

Dear Heloise: I always make a photocopy or at the very least take a picture with my phone of any checks that I mail off. -- Hector V., San Antonio, Texas

Hector, with tax season right around the corner, this is a great idea! Thanks for the letter. -- Heloise

Everyone needs help