HELOISE: Senior cat needs special care

Dear Readers: Do you have a senior cat? Do you know how to care for him? Let's take a look, with help from our friends at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org).

A senior is a cat age 7 years or older. When a cat reaches this age, his metabolism and immune system can change. His coat can thin, he can have intestinal issues, diminished muscle mass, along with weight gain, joint pain and problems with his teeth.

When your cat reaches age 7, ask your veterinarian about a senior diet to help with maintaining a healthy weight and to lower the chances of chronic disease. — Heloise

Play shed

Dear Heloise: We bought a house with a shed in the back. We don't need the storage, so we turned the shed into a playhouse for our daughters. We thoroughly checked for any hidden dangers, did a little work (sealing, painting, etc.) and put down a rug. We found a small table and chairs at a garage sale that the girls use for craft projects and tea parties with their friends. — Kelly T. in Utah

