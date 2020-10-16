HELOISE: Sensible gift wrapping

Dear Heloise: After I use one of those pre-moistened floor cleaning pads that attach to the mop, I turn the pad over and use the other side to clean the baseboards. This is a time- and money-saver! — Cathy in Texas

Cathy, great idea! I love getting the most out of a product. — Heloise

Cleaning miniblinds

Dear Heloise: I found an easy way to really clean my metal miniblinds. I fill my bathtub with soapy, warm water and lay the blinds in the water for about 20 to 30 minutes. I then let about half of the water drain from the tub and scrub the blinds with a car wash brush that has an extension pole. Then I rinse them in the tub and take them outside to dry in the sunlight. Using the long-handled brush makes the job easier and saves my back. — Harold in Louisiana

FRESHEN DRAPES

Dear Heloise: To freshen my drapes, I put them in the dryer with a dyer sheet on a cool or air-dry setting. They come out smelling fresh and free from cat hair and dust. This is a good way to freshen drapes when there's very little time to do anything else with them. -- Donna in New York

