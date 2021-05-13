HELOISE: Shavers vanishing breed?

Dear Readers: Beards are back. Maybe it's a result of being at home for over a year, but beards are here! Let's look at this facial hair phenomenon.

Growing a beard can free up time. Experts tabulated that the average clean-shaven man spends the equivalent of almost 140 days of his life shaving!

A partner may find a man more attractive with a full beard, or a little stubble. Again, with those experts doing their research! Bearded men are perceived as more dominant and masculine, more responsible, more mature and more fatherly, too.

Beards can help prevent sunburn, and having a beard can protect the skin underneath from aging. A beard can filter out harmful ultraviolet light. (Sunscreen is necessary, though, on the nose, cheeks and forehead.)

The theory that beards are dirty and germ-ridden? Not so much, as long as the beard is washed in the shower.

The beard is back; scruffy is the new yuppie! — Heloise

