HELOISE: Shelf life of cleaners

Dear Readers: Because of the coronavirus, we have become more aware of the importance of disinfecting and sanitizing. This may prompt us to hoard cleaning supplies, soaps, detergents, hand sanitizers, wipes, bleach, etc.

But hold the phone! Cleaning products have a shelf life; they can lose their efficacy over time. Here's the scoop on longevity:

• Disinfecting wipes, disinfecting spray and hand sanitizer are less effective after two years.

• Liquid laundry detergent is good for six months to a year.

• Chlorine bleach, discard after six months.

Of course, these dates assume the cleaning items are stored properly — covered, in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. — Heloise

Socks on the double

Dear Heloise: I always buy two or more pairs of the same color sock. This way, if one gets lost or gets a toe hole, I can rotate them and they'll still wear evenly. -- G.M., Laurel, Md.

Save that vinegar