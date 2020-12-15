HELOISE: Shopper safety seals deal

Dear Heloise: It's peak holiday shopping season. The stores may not be as crowded as they were in years past, due to the global pandemic of COVID, but we are still shopping.

What are some hints you can share with your readers for safety in the big-box retail stores? My favorite hint is to buckle my handbag into my shopping basket so no one can reach in and grab it. I also keep the bag's zipper closed. — Helen T. in Texas

Great hint, Helen. Be aware. Pickpockets often work in teams of two or three. One person may ask you a question or bump into you or your shopping cart to distract you, and then a second person will reach in and grab your wallet or handbag. Definitely keep your bag secured in your shopping cart and zippered closed.

Don't focus on your cellphone or shopping list when in the store. Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

When you hit the stores, don't carry a truckload of credit cards. Carry just the one or two you plan to use, along with your bank debit card, ID and minimal cash. The less you have with you, the less that can get lost and/or stolen.