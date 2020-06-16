Heloise: Shopping apps fan

Tough talk to undertake

Dear Readers: We, as Americans, have just been through a difficult time financially. Are you or someone you know struggling to pay the rent? Here are a few things to consider. First, check your lease. You may have a grace period during which a late charge won't be charged. Next, be sure to talk to your landlord. Avoiding a conversation won't make the problem go away. If you are upfront with them about your situation, they may be able to work with you. Be proactive. But, rest assured, you are not alone. This pandemic crisis has caused a lot of hardship for many people. And as always, honesty is the best policy! — Heloise