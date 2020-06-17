Heloise: Shopping apps fan

Cottage or ricotta

Dear Heloise: What is the difference between low-fat cottage cheese and low-fat ricotta? — Casey in South Dakota

Casey, low-fat cottage cheese is very low in fat. It is also relatively low in calcium and high in sodium compared to other dairy products.

Low-fat ricotta, which some people use interchangeably with cottage cheese in some recipes, has double the calories, more fat, but has more calcium. Cottage cheese is great topped with fruit, and ricotta is best for lasagna and can substitute for cream cheese in dips. — Heloise

Grilled veggies

Dear Heloise: We love to grill in the summer. For some reason grilled food outdoors just seems to taste better. My biggest problem is getting my kids to eat vegetables, so I thought maybe if we grilled them, they might find vegetables more appetizing. Which veggies grill best? -- Andrea in Wisconsin

Andrea, I love grilled vegetables! Here are some grilling hints:

Bell peppers — Cut into quarters, remove the seeds and grill skin side down for 12 to 15 minutes.