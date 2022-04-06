HELOISE: Shopping by memory

Dear Heloise: I have shopped at the same store for several years now, and I know where everything is located. When I make out a list to take with me as I shop, I mentally move down the aisles, selecting the items I want. The first aisle has the pet food I need, while aisle two holds kitty litter. Aisle three has laundry soap and bleach, and so forth. This keeps me from having to run back and forth across the store looking for items. It saves me time and energy! — Irene E., Phoenix

Irene, that's an excellent idea. With so many grocery stores getting bigger all the time, it must save you a lot of energy! — Heloise

Shrimp dijon

Dear Heloise: We're having friends over for Easter, and they've made a special request for Shrimp Dijon. I made it two years ago, and it was such a big hit with my guests that they mention it every time I see them. Sadly, I can't find the recipe. Would you reprint it for me and my salivating guests? — Cody R., Bloomington, Indiana

Cody, I'm flattered you and your guests enjoyed this recipe so much. Here it is. You'll need:

1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined shrimp

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup flour

1 1/2 cups milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened

Melt butter or margarine in a frying pan, add shrimp and onions and saute for three minutes, but do not brown. Sprinkle flour into the mixture while thinning the mixture with the milk a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for three to five minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended and warmed through, but do not boil. Serve over rice.

If you like easy to make meals in a short amount of time with minimal fuss, such as my Shrimp Dijon, then you'll love my pamphlet "Heloise's Main Dishes and More."

COUPONS

Dear Heloise: It seemed like I was always forgetting my coupons or losing them, so I decided to try to organize the way I store them. I now place all my coupons in a small folder that I can place in my glove compartment. I organize according to the dates, which I also highlight in yellow. I usually cut out coupons while I watch a movie at home and take them out to my car during a station break. --Laura T., Dawson, Georgia

Those who have less

Dear Heloise: I shop once a week, and while I'm out at the grocery store, I buy two or three family size cans of soup, stew or maybe some pasta to be donated to the food drive we have at my church. There are hungry people all over America who need a helping hand. — Nell M., Hugo, Minnesota

