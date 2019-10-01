Dear Heloise: I got a call from someone saying the WARRANTY ON MY CAR is about to expire. He wanted to sell me an "extended warranty." I was leery. What advice do you have? — Ron R. in Detroit
Ron, according to the Federal Trade Commission (www.consumer.ftc.gov), what is called an "extended warranty" is really a service contract.
These companies reaching out to you might not have any relationship to your dealership or where you bought the vehicle from initially.
If you are thinking about a service contract, shop around. Check with vehicle manufacturers, auto dealers and independent providers. — Heloise
Filling up
Dear Heloise: While I was filling cans with gasoline, the nozzle slipped, and gasoline ricocheted off the outside of the can, flooding my eyes, nose and face. The gas station had a sink where I held my face under a stream of water.
These are a few things that we should always do when filling gas cans:
* No smoking!
* Turn off engine!
* Take the approved cans out of the vehicle and place on the ground to fill.
* Never hurry.
* Never lock the gasoline nozzle in the "on" position.
* Be alert, and maintain control of the nozzle.
After filling, screw lids on tight, and stabilize and secure the cans. — Carol D., Fulks Run, Va.
Power outage
Dear Heloise: Here are a few things to have on hand in case of a power outage: canned foods (along with a manual can opener), matches and pillar (fat, sturdy) candles. Lay a candle on a flat mirror to reflect more light and illuminate the entire room. — A Reader, via email
Reusable bags
Dear Heloise: Reusable shopping bags are helpful; they decrease the need for paper and plastic. However, they are unsanitary.
Hundreds of dirty bags pass through a check stand each day, spreading germs. Let's clean things up together. — Christine V., Salem, Ore.
Christine, how right you are! Check the label — some of these bags may be machine-washable, or you can wipe them out with an antibacterial towel. — Heloise
Don't get me started...
Dear Heloise: In a recent column, you mentioned a study that stated women, on average, paid more than men for similar items. Here's my take:
Short-sleeve shirts from a discount retailer: women's are $20-$40; men's are $6.99-$10.99. Why the difference in price?
1. Buttoning on different side — who cares?
2. Better material, more standardized sizing and often pockets — men's wins.
3. Sometimes prettier — women's wins.
And don't get me started on black dress pants! — Victoria T., via email