HELOISE: Show your family love every day

Today's Sound Off is about made-up festive days:

Dear Heloise: I hate Valentine's Day. I'm not an unhappy bachelor or a widower. This is just a holiday meant to get the public to go out and buy stupid things like teddy bears, candy in heart-shaped boxes or more expensive items such as jewelry. Why? What exactly are we celebrating? Corporate greed?

I've been told that this is a day to show your loved ones how special they are to you, but shouldn't we be doing that every day? A kind word when a woman has gone out of her way to look nice will have a greater effect than a box of candy. Letting a man know he looks good, say, after losing weight or growing a beard (or shaving it off) can go a long way to strengthen a relationship.

Put away the cellphones and talk to one another. Sometimes a small act of kindness or a thoughtful gesture can speak volumes and last longer than cut flowers. And it won't make you gain weight like candy or get dusty like a teddy bear.

Valentine's Day might mean nothing to me, but my family means everything, and I let them know it more than just one day a year. — Spencer H., Orlando, Florida

Spencer, you're right about showing the ones we love just how special they are to us on a daily basis, but it doesn't hurt to include Valentine's Day. It's the cherry on the icing. — Heloise

FAST FACTS

More uses for koozies, the insulated sleeves for drinks. Line with a coffee filter and use it to hold:

-- Hold pencils, pens, etc.

-- Hold loose change.

-- Hold lightweight hair ornaments.

Rubber gloves

When trying to open a stubborn jar lid, put on rubber gloves and turn. It works well.

I enjoy reading all the useful hints your readers submit. I was especially pleased that you printed the "warning hints" regarding phone fraud. These scams are everywhere! If I hadn't read about individuals who were unlucky enough to realize it was a scam, I too might have been a victim of scammers. Please continue to inform the uninformed. Love reading your column in the Prince Albert Daily Herald. — Vivian M., Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada

Yellow nails

Dear Heloise: I am lucky enough to have strong nails, and I like to keep them painted and looking their best. However, when I want to wear clear polish instead of a color, I can't because my nails have turned yellow. I thought there might be something wrong with me concerning my health, but a doctor said it was due to the polish I wore. How do I get rid of these yellow fingernails? — Taylor B., Ashland, Wisconsin

Taylor, first, always apply clear polish or a colorless base coat to your nails before you paint them with a nail polish that has color. This should help get rid of that yellow tint on your nails. — Heloise

