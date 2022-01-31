HELOISE: Shut down scammers

Today's Sound On is about protecting yourself from scammers:

Dear Heloise: Too many people have been fooled into handing out information to scammers who then take advantage of the unsuspecting person. There are ways to protect yourself, and I've listed some that will help keep your readers safe.

First, if you receive a strange phone call from anyone who claims to be from Social Security or a major online retailer, it's a scam. Either hang up or don't answer if it's a name or number you don't know. If you answer the phone and someone threatens you with arrest, freezing your bank account or promises to increase your Social Security payment, hang up. It's a scammer. You can always get more information on scams at www.oig.dhs.gov.

If you want to report a scam, you can use the toll-free number 800-323-8603 or 202-981-6000. You may also write to the Office of the Inspector General at: Office of Inspector General/Mail 0305, Department of Homeland Security, 245 Murray Lane S.W., Washington, D.C. 20528-0305.

Under no circumstances should you give callers any personal information or money. Never let a scammer press you for immediate payment with gift cards, cash, bank account numbers or credit-card information. Even if they know part or all of your Social Security number, don't give in to their demands or threats.

The best way to stop a scammer is to report them to the Office of the Inspector General and ignore their lies. — D.W., McLean, Virginia

FAST FACTS

New uses for too many cardboard boxes:

-- Cut down the sides and flatten the box to line the walkway on moving day.

-- Flatten and spread on the floor while painting a room.

-- Store books, clothing, etc. in the garage or attic.

Back pain/back rubs

Dear Heloise: I never know what to give my mother for her birthday. She has just about everything she needs or wants. Then I got an idea I felt she might like.

She hurt her back years ago, and her doctor said a trained masseuse would help alleviate some of the discomfort she often felt. The trouble was getting her to go! She drives everywhere but wouldn't go because she felt uncomfortable being in a strange place with just a sheet around her, and a dozen other excuses. So, I found a masseuse that had a folding table and would go to a person's home.

This year, I gave her five sessions with the masseuse as a birthday gift. Much to my surprise, she loved it. Now for Mother's Day, Christmas and her birthday, that's all she wants. She said her back has never felt better. — Shelly D., Atlanta

CLOTHESPINS

Dear Heloise: I love drying my clothes and sheets outside on a clothesline in nice weather. We get a nice ocean breeze, and things just smell so good. My only problem was that I kept losing clothespins or accidently kicking over the clothespin bucket. Then I got an idea. I went to the hardware store, bought a small, lightweight bucket and an S-hook, and now I keep the clothespins on the line in the bucket. -- Corrine M., Camden, Maine

