Heloise: Silver tarnish remover

Dear Readers: Are you looking for a project to do while you're at home? How about cleaning your silver? Here's an easy way to remove that tarnish:

Line the bottom of a pan with aluminum foil. Pour in 2 quarts of boiling water and 2 teaspoons of baking soda. Put the silver on top of the foil; it must be completely submerged in the water. And then watch the tarnish disappear. Be sure to rinse well and buff dry. Caution: DON'T use this method on antique or heirloom silver-plated items or hollow-handled flatware.

Baking soda can be used in so many ways for tons of cleaning projects around the house. It's safe to use around children and pets, unlike many commercial cleaners, and it won't scratch most surfaces. To learn more about this versatile product, order my pamphlet "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes" by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

FYI: Did you know that the Statue of Liberty was cleaned with 200 tons of baking soda, blasted from a spray gun, without harming the statue? — Heloise

Online Social Security