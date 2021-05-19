HELOISE: Sis wins banana appeal

Dear Heloise: My sister-in-law and I are having a debate about ... bananas! She won't let her kids have any because she says they are low in nutrition. I say they are very healthy and I let my kids eat them rather than candy. Can you settle this debate? — Tara F., Montgomery, Alabama
Tara, bananas are very good for you. They contain vitamin C, biotin, manganese, are high in potassium and can help replenish electrolytes. They are also cholesterol free. So, by all means, let your children have bananas and be sure to have one yourself. — Heloise
Shrimp dijon
Dear Heloise: I need something special to serve a guest who is coming in about a month. It's my mother-in-law, and she is very picky. Everything I usually serve for dinner has some flaw, according to her. She loves seafood. Got a hint for me? -- Susan J., Albany, N.Y.
Susan, I think she'll love my Shrimp Dijon recipe, and here it is:
1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined shrimp
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 medium onion thinly sliced
1/4 cup flour
1 1/2 cups milk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened
Melt butter or margarine in frying pan, add shrimp and onions, and saute for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into the mixture while thinning the mixture with milk a little at a time to avoid clumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended, warm through but DO NOT BOIL. Serve over rice.
HAMBERGER PATTIES
Dear Heloise: My husband and I own lakefront property, and it's not unusual to have family visit with the kids. To make sure I have enough on hand, I make hamburger patties ahead of time and place a piece of wax paper between each patty. Then I stack four at a time and place them in a plastic bag to freeze them. I slice up onions and freeze them, too. We grill the patties and the onions at the same time. I bought plastic tablecloths at the dollar store and have them in my linen closet along with plastic plates and cutlery, which we wash and recycle. Being prepared saves time and allows me to visit with my guests. — Carol S., Garrison, Minnesota
Vinegar
Dear Heloise: I grew up in a house where we used vinegar on so many dishes. Fresh cooked spinach always tasted better with a cap full of vinegar sprinkled over it. When we ate navy bean soup we poured a cap full of vinegar into our bowls to add a little "zip" to the flavor. To avoid a rubbery bottom to a flavored gelatin, add a cap full of vinegar to the hot water. — Shelly, in Connecticut