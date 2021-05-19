HELOISE: Sis wins banana appeal

Melt butter or margarine in frying pan, add shrimp and onions, and saute for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into the mixture while thinning the mixture with milk a little at a time to avoid clumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended, warm through but DO NOT BOIL. Serve over rice.

Dear Heloise: My husband and I own lakefront property, and it's not unusual to have family visit with the kids. To make sure I have enough on hand, I make hamburger patties ahead of time and place a piece of wax paper between each patty. Then I stack four at a time and place them in a plastic bag to freeze them. I slice up onions and freeze them, too. We grill the patties and the onions at the same time. I bought plastic tablecloths at the dollar store and have them in my linen closet along with plastic plates and cutlery, which we wash and recycle. Being prepared saves time and allows me to visit with my guests. — Carol S., Garrison, Minnesota