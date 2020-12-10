HELOISE: Skip the powder for carpets

Organization nation

Dear Heloise: Question for you and your readers: Do you all keep your appliances (coffeemaker, can opener, air fryer, stand mixer, toaster, slow cooker, etc.) on the countertop, or do you tuck them away? I'm wanting to get more organized, and I want to declutter the countertops. I think it would look cleaner and less messy. — Rita R. in Georgia

Rita: I applaud your effort to become more organized! Many may find the ease and convenience of items sitting on the counter more favorable to stowing appliances away to reduce clutter.

Readers, what say you? — Heloise

Hint for him — pillow proliferation

Dear Heloise: Please help settle an ongoing argument. My wife likes LOTS of pillows (throw pillows for decoration and regular pillows) on the bed, and I agree, it looks comfortable, but what do we do with them at night when we're in bed?

They land on the floor, but this can be dangerous; I wouldn't want to trip getting up in the middle of the night! — Robert T. in Michigan

Use it; don't lose it!