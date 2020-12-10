HELOISE: Skip the powder for carpets

Dear Readers: Powdered carpet deodorizers are popular, but they can be adverse for the carpet, the vacuum and your health. Use them carefully. Carpet deodorizers can be loaded with chemicals, perfumes and cleaning agents.
Deodorizers that aren't vacuumed up can grind into the carpet fibers and wear them away. Vacuuming up this powder can damage the vacuum's belts, filters and motor. And, carpet that has not been thoroughly vacuumed can harbor remnants of the deodorizer, which can be inhaled by pets and people.
Carpet room deodorizers can freshen the carpet and the room, but be judicious with them. This may be a case where less is more. — Heloise
P.S. One fun, safe and effective carpet deodorizer this time of year? Making "Santa's Footprints" -- a trail of baking soda drizzled over the cutout of a boot, showing the big guy's path from the chimney to the tree to deliver gifts, and back again. Vacuum up before brunch.
Would you like more Baking Soda Hints, Helps and Hacks? It's easy. I've compiled my favorites into a handy pamphlet. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Look for large boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle, for even more savings. Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep BOXES on hand. -- H.
Organization nation
Dear Heloise: Question for you and your readers: Do you all keep your appliances (coffeemaker, can opener, air fryer, stand mixer, toaster, slow cooker, etc.) on the countertop, or do you tuck them away? I'm wanting to get more organized, and I want to declutter the countertops. I think it would look cleaner and less messy. — Rita R. in Georgia
Rita: I applaud your effort to become more organized! Many may find the ease and convenience of items sitting on the counter more favorable to stowing appliances away to reduce clutter.
Readers, what say you? — Heloise
Hint for him — pillow proliferation
Dear Heloise: Please help settle an ongoing argument. My wife likes LOTS of pillows (throw pillows for decoration and regular pillows) on the bed, and I agree, it looks comfortable, but what do we do with them at night when we're in bed?
They land on the floor, but this can be dangerous; I wouldn't want to trip getting up in the middle of the night! — Robert T. in Michigan
Use it; don't lose it!
Dear Heloise: I'm tired of accumulating STUFF: Clothes, bags, shoes, scarves and so on. Now is the time to be purposeful. I'm unboxing these items, using them and enjoying them.
When I've used the item and it's time to move on, I can donate these items to charity, swap them with friends or resell them online! — Heather P. in Pennsylvania
