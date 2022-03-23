HELOISE: SMILE

Dear Heloise: It seems whenever I need to give a dinner and invite my husband's co-workers and bosses, I get all flustered and make a mess of things. My husband's job requires that we entertain more in the future, but I really worry that I'm too disorganized to make an event successful. I need help! — Lana E., Quincy, Massachusetts

Lana, use the SMILE technique:

S: Set your table early in the day. That will be one less thing to worry about.

M: Menu. Plan well in advance what you'll serve. Don't do anything too complicated or something that you've never made before.

I: Invite a mix of interesting people if you can. Welcome newcomers.

L: Lists. Make lists of what you'll serve and stick to it. Write it down and use it as a reminder. Make a list of all the things you need to do to get ready.

E: Enjoy yourself. Relax and remember to smile and have fun. — Heloise

Marinade

Dear Heloise: A friend of mine said you had a marinade for beef that was out of this world. I'd like to try it on a chuck roast, although my neighbor swears it also can be used on lamb and veal. I read your column every day and don't remember seeing a marinade, so would you reprint that for me? — Margaux C., Anaheim, California

Margaux, yes, I have a marinade recipe you'll probably enjoy, and it's so easy to make. Remember to marinate your chuck roast no more than 40 to 50 minutes. Also, marinate in the refrigerator to keep bacteria growth down. NEVER use a marinade more than once to prevent cross-contamination. Throw out the marinade after each use.

Marinade for Beef:

1 cup dry red or white wine

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1 cup salad oil

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon tarragon

1 bay leaf, crushed into small pieces

1/2 teaspoon thyme or marjoram

1 large clove of garlic, finely chopped

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade.

If you like ideas that make your dinners special, you'll love my pamphlet "Heloise's Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes." The best meals have just the right amount of seasoning, and my pamphlet tells you how to use those seasonings. To get a copy, go to www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Seasonings, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. — Heloise

PAPER PLATES

Dear Heloise: I've been keeping house for over 40 years, and I've learned that one of the best things I can buy are cheap paper plates, especially when they're on sale. When I babysit my grandkids, I serve lunch on paper plates. Then I dispose of the plates and I can play with the grandkids or take them to a local park instead of washing and drying regular dinnerware. I've used paper plates as cutting boards, too. This way there is no cross-contamination of bacteria when I'm cutting meat or chicken. And they're perfect for the microwave. Paper plates have made my life so much easier! -- Connie P., Duncan, Oklahoma

