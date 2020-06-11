Heloise: Smoke detector alert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: We change the batteries in our smoke detector regularly, but how often should we change the actual detector?

Smoke detectors are appliances, and they wear out. There is a sensor inside the unit that has a lifespan (typically seven to 10 years), after which it won't work correctly anymore.

Keep in mind, just because the unit beeps when you test it, doesn't mean the alarm will sound when there's smoke or a fire. It's best to replace the entire unit every seven years. Not sure when your smoke detector was replaced? It's time. — Heloise

P.S. Practicing fire drills with the family is a good idea. Everyone should have two ways to get out of the house, and decide in advance of a meeting place, preferably down the street. Once you're out, you're out.

Fun snack

Dear Readers: For a delicious, fun, possibly messy snack for the kids, drizzle a peeled banana with chocolate syrup, then roll in puffy rice cereal. Cut in half for younger kids. — Heloise

BEACH STUFF