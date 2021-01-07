HELOISE: 'Snake' blocks door drafts

Dear Heloise: A favorite way to keep my home warmer is to make and use a "snake in the draft." I fill a tall knee sock with UNCOOKED rice or beans. I tie off the end, stretch it out a little bit, and lay it flat against the bottom of the door frame (on the inside).

It will probably take two socks to cover the bottom completely. It really helps to keep cold air out and cool air in during the summertime! I'm curious to know some of your readers' hints to help save energy and keep their homes warm in this, the chilliest time of the year! — Brenda S. in California

Readers, what say you? Email Heloise@Heloise.com! — Heloise

Organization nation

Dear Heloise: I keep a tub of baby wipes in each room of my home. A baby wipe is perfect to grab to clean up small spills, because of course they are mild and safe. I'm teaching my kids to pick up after themselves, too! -- Hilary T. in Connecticut

DRY TIME

Dear Heloise: I rinse and pat dry my lettuce; the dressing will have something to cling to. On a wet surface, it just slides off. -- Jenna D. in Florida