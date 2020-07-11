HELOISE: Snap best pet photo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: What's the old Hollywood actor's creed? Never work with children or animals? Today, July 11, is All-American Pet Photo Day. Let's work with our animals, namely dogs, and photograph them! Here are some hints:

• Make sure the dog is clean and brushed out.

• What feeling are you trying to portray? Action, running, catching a ball or is it a portrait shot?

• Does the dog have a white or yellow coat? A dark background is called for. For a darker dog, use a lighter background.

• Take a lot of shots from many different angles so you'll have a variety to choose from. Get low to the floor or ground for a dog's eye perspective.

• Distract, praise and reward. This will make working with dogs, or children, for that matter, easier!

• Flash photography should be avoided if possible — the red eye look is not good.

Enjoy this time with your dog; it should be a fun, bonding experience. — Heloise

PET PAL