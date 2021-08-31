HELOISE: Snuffing grease fire

Putting out a grease fire
Dear Readers: Grease fires can happen so fast and be so dangerous. It's important to act ASAP to prevent one from spreading. Here are three ways to deal with it.
1. First, turn off the heat (if you can safely do so) and stand back. If you have a fire extinguisher in the kitchen, use it to do the job.
2. If there's a big metal lid handy, place it over the flames to contain them.
3. Grab a box of baking soda and toss a handful or two of it only onto the base of the flames to smother them, but do not pour the baking soda on the top of the fire because it could make the flames spread.
If it flares up or appears to be spreading, call 911 immediately.
Tagging gifts
Dear Heloise: As I near 80, I have been given gifts by dear friends. I recently made small tags and placed them on or behind certain gifts that I would like returned to my friends saying "Return to Pat" or "Return to Karen."
This way, when my children have to dispose of the contents of my home, they will have some small direction as to what to do with some of my possessions. — Ken Chance, via email
Ken, this is a practical suggestion and makes it easier to know what do with your possessions. — Heloise
REUSING PLASTIC MILK JUGS
Dear Heloise: Per your recent column on using empty plastic milk jugs, I have another suggestion. We take some of ours, both gallon and half gallon, fill them with water and freeze them. They are great to put in our ice chests when we go camping and last longer than bagged ice. I've also brought them full of water when we go to the beach to wash the sand off our feet before we get in the car. — Laura Bissey, via email
MESSAGES ON THE MIRROR
Dear Heloise: Re: leaving a note on the bathroom mirror using a corner of a bar of soap: Use a washable magic marker. It wipes right off with nary a trace. Many people don't have bars of soap anymore; they use liquid soap. -- Jeanne Fraser, Fredericksburg, Va.
Dear Heloise: A lady wrote in a hint about leaving messages on the bathroom mirror with soap. I use a dry erase marker, and it wipes right off and has no soap residue. -- Karen McVay, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Sanitary gloves
Dear Heloise: I would like to respond to your answer to the person who was concerned about her hostess not wearing gloves when mixing the crab meat. Gloves are only sanitary if they have not been touched by unwashed hands or have not touched other unsanitary surfaces. Sometimes it is easy to forget that gloves pick up germs and spread them unless they are changed between tasks. Thanks for your helpful hints. I read them every day in my local newspaper. — Edie Keller, via email
Edie, good advice. You also want to use disposable food-safe gloves to handle your food. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
