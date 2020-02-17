Heloise: So good, it's a scam!

— Heloise

Calendar girls

Dear Heloise: Another suggestion for extra 2020 wall calendars is to donate them to a senior living facility for the residents' rooms. A related activity for the residents (or the donor, if the facility would prefer) is to write large date numbers in each square with a felt-tip pen for residents with reduced vision. — Avid Reader in Kansas

Frozen meat

Dear Heloise: A magazine stated that the taste and texture of thawed steak and frozen steak was the same. So I tried cooking some from frozen and found no difference, which leads me to ask why many meat sellers brag that their steaks have never been frozen if there is no significant difference. — Paul, via email

Some people swear they can tell the difference between a frozen steak and a fresh steak. Much of it is just personal preference. It may also be the cut of meat or possibly how much care was taken to properly seal out moisture and oxygen before freezing. So be sure to store meat in a tightly sealed freezer-safe bag or container for the best flavor. — Heloise

Embroidery