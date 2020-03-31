Heloise: Social media warning

Dear Heloise: I have a comment about keeping certain things on social media private:

NEVER post info about future events like: "We're going to be on a cruise next week," or "I'll be out of town tomorrow," or "Our kids will be home alone," or "I always leave my dog in the backyard," or "My kids will be walking home from school today."

This is an invitation for the "bad guys" to come and visit your home. When using social media, keep personal safety in mind, especially anything concerning children. -- Lenore, The Villages, Fla.

Readers, online safety is so important! Also, don't post those vacation pics until you are back home. -- Heloise

MAKIN' BACON

Dear Heloise: Baking bacon in the toaster oven has been the way for me to make crispy bacon without standing by a skillet to watch and turn the bacon. At the same time, the bacon grease is contained, and then cooled to either dispose of or to recycle into suet for the birds.