HELOISE: Soften hard brown sugar

To get a copy of my Main Dishes pamphlet, visit www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes and More, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001. This recipe is for two, so double if necessary. Enjoy! — Heloise

RUM RAISIN COOKIES

Dear Heloise: When a recipe I used called for a cup of raisins, I decided to add a little more flavor to the raisins by soaking them in rum for about 15 minutes. The alcohol was burned off during the baking, but the flavor remained. It added a little "zing" to an otherwise bland cookie. -- Frances in Alabama

Runny gravy

Dear Heloise: Nine times out of 10, my gravy is too thin and runny. How do I make a thicker gravy? — Roger in Colorado

Roger, heat the thin gravy in a pot on the stove over medium heat. Dissolve a little cornstarch in hot water to make a paste, then add it to the gravy. Keep stirring until the gravy thickens and so it doesn't stick to the pan. — Heloise

Wooden spoon

Dear Heloise: My mother-in-law recently taught me a trick to keep my pasta from boiling over and onto my stove. She said to take a wooden spoon and lay it across the top of the boiling pot. It works! — Tricia in Vermont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0