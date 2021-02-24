HELOISE: Soup from leftovers

Dear Heloise: Through the years I've read your column in the local papers, and I've got so many hints from you. Perhaps the best has been the value of vinegar. I use it to clean plastic hairbrushes with a mixture of 50-50 vinegar and water (no wooden brushes). I use it in the summer on fire ant bites to take away the sting and itching. If I've used too much perfume, I soak a cotton ball with vinegar and wipe some off by wiping the perfumed areas with the vinegar on the cotton ball. -- Karen T., St. Joseph, MO.