Heloise: Spaghetti sauce recipe

Add garlic, parsley, bay leaf, salt, black pepper and red pepper. Cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Add wine, cover and steam for a few more minutes.

Add tomatoes or tomato sauce, paste and water. Bring to a boil and add the chopped carrot. Cover and cook over very low heat for an hour, stirring occasionally. Remove the bay leaf before serving over your favorite cooked pasta. — Heloise

Remove fat

Dear Heloise: Fat seems to collect at the top of my soups, and I have trouble getting it off. Is there an easier way other than trying to sop it up with paper towels? — Rita in Georgia

Rita, you can easily remove the fat by dropping several ice cubes in the pot after you've turned off the heat. The fat will stick to the ice cubes, then scoop them out with a spoon. Or chill the soup and the grease will rise and solidify, then just scoop it off. — Heloise

