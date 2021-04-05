HELOISE: Speaking slower a virtue

Memories

Dear Heloise: One evening my husband and I were home, and we spent time going through boxes of old photographs that we had accumulated over the years. We then mailed to family and friends photos in which they or their family members played a prominent part. We included where, when and why the photo was taken. While this was a lovely trip down memory lane, we heard back from those who received the photos and reconnections were made. It made us appreciate the importance of staying in touch. Your readers may want to embark on a similar journey. Remember, it's always better to say, "I'm glad I did," instead of "I wish I had." — Barbara M., Freehold, New Jersey

Barbara, I'm sure everyone appreciated the photos and the memories that went with them. We get busy with our lives and forget how important friends and family can be, especially those who have known us the longest. Thank you for your lovely letter. — Heloise

"Oops!" moment

Dear Heloise: Plumbers are expensive! So, if you have lost something in the sink drain because there wasn't a stopper in the sink, here is a hint you might try. The lost item is likely in the P-trap.