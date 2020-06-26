Heloise: Spray collars stiff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: My husband the golfer is very particular about his polo shirts. The collars no longer lie flat, and he wants me to buy new shirts. I think that's silly. So, is there a way to perk up the collars? — Kay in California

Kay, yes there's an easy fix. The sizing (a starch-like substance) that the manufacturer puts on the material to make it stiff has probably washed out. Spray starch and an iron should do the trick. Spray the back of the collar with the starch and work it in with your fingers. Then, with your iron on a low to medium setting, iron the back of the collar first, then flip it over and iron the front. This should make your husband happy. — Heloise

Butcher block

Dear Heloise: I inherited a rolling, wooden butcher-block table that works great in my kitchen for extra workspace. What is the best way to clean it? — Lettie in Missouri

Lettie, don't use harsh cleaners that might damage the wood. The safest and easiest way to clean it is to make a paste by sprinkling baking soda on a damp sponge then, using a circular motion, scrub the surface. Rinse well, then dry thoroughly. If needed, lightly oil the wood by using mineral oil (NOT vegetable oil). Wipe with a paper towel.