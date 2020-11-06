HELOISE: Spray, wash reusable bags

Fax: 1-210-HELOISE

Toilet troubles

Dear Heloise: During drought conditions we were instructed not to flush toilets after every use. Consequently, there is a lime line in the bowl that won't go away. What do you suggest using to remove the stain? — J.P.P, Long Beach, Calif.

J.P.P., turn off the water valve to the toilet and drain the toilet by flushing until the water level is below the lime buildup. Next, make a thick paste of baking soda and white vinegar. Spread the paste onto the deposit and let it sit for at least 30 minutes. Using a stiff bristled brush, scrub the lime buildup. Turn the water back on and flush once or twice. If there is still some lime deposit left, you might need to use a commercial lime cleaner. —- Heloise

ADOPT DON'T SHOP