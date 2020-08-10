HELOISE: Spread sun block joy

No unwanted advice, please

Dear Heloise: I'm a first-time mother to a sweet, 4-month-old baby boy. I have a graduate degree and I'm 28 years old; therefore, I really don't think I need people telling me how to raise my son. My mother says not to pick him up every time he cries. My mother-in-law says when he cries pick him up and cuddle him. My aunt says to get him on a regular schedule as soon as possible. My father keeps telling me only feed him when he's hungry. I won't even bore you with what everyone had to say about breast feeding. This is MY son, and my husband and I have read all the books and combined it with common sense. So, unless a new mother asks for advice on how to care for their child, unsolicited advice is usually not welcomed advice. I'm sure I'll make some mistakes, but every mother does. — Caroline in Oregon