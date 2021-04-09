HELOISE: Spring cleaning made easy

Dear Heloise: As I've gotten older, I've found spring cleaning to be more difficult. At one time I could sail through my little home and have it over within a weekend. Now, however, I do one room a month. I've also gotten less fussy over my home as far as cleaning goes. I'll clean the windows and baseboards, shampoo area rugs if they need it, wash curtains or blinds, and vacuum all upholstered furniture, then polish all the wood furniture. Since I live alone, my home stays clean 99% of the time, and I have time to do the things I really love doing. -- Elaine V., Ocala, Florida