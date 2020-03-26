Heloise: Spring cleaning

Bronze or brass?

Dear Heloise: Just wondering — what's the difference between brass and bronze? — Michael (age 14) in Indiana

Michael, interesting question! Both brass and bronze are alloys. An alloy is a combination of two metals, usually put together to make a stronger metal.

Brass is a combination of copper and zinc, and bronze is a combination of copper and tin. Brass is softer, brighter in color (more golden, where bronze is more reddish-brown) and is more malleable (shapeable) than bronze.

Brass is used mostly for decoration; bronze is used more in manufacturing and shipbuilding because bronze can stand up well to saltwater.

Which is more expensive? Typically bronze. Thanks for your letter! — Heloise

Sneaker cleaner

Dear Readers: It's time to be out and about in cute canvas sneakers, but they can get muddy this time of year. Here's how to machine wash canvas sneakers:

Take out the insoles and use a mild detergent and cold water. Pretreating stains with a commercial pretreater is OK, but never use bleach or treatments that contain chlorine bleach. Set your washer to delicate and throw some old towels in the wash as well.