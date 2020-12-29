HELOISE: St. Jude's Ranch for Children

Dear Heloise: Traveling is different these days, but my family and I are taking a short road trip. I asked my kids, ages 13 and 16, to write up a little report about the small towns we will be traveling through.

There is a ton of information online about these places, so they had plenty of sources to work with. Nothing fancy, but they learned a lot about where we are going to travel through, and everything will make more sense to them. —Evan T. in Indiana

Evan, great! A small town's website also might be a good source for information. — Heloise

Wealthy people

Dear Heloise: I read somewhere where wealthy people avoid temptation to spend money by avoiding going to stores, online sites or catalogs.

Today it's important to support small businesses with the economy and COVID, but I keep my wits about me. I don't spend crazily. — Danielle S. in Texas

READER IRKED BY DISCOUNT CODES