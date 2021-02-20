HELOISE: Stay alert to pet food recalls

Great gorillas

Hi Heloise: Regarding your tips for old pillowcases, you might be interested to know that my daughter completed two internships with the primates at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. They welcomed donations of linens, including pillowcases, to use for enrichment purposes.

Filled pillowcases with popcorn were thrown over the fence in the gorilla yard, and the gorillas retrieved them and searched for the food inside to replicate their foraging behavior in the wild.

Some of the gorillas then put the pillowcase remnants on their heads, as they would tree leaves, to shade themselves from the sun. I witnessed the youngest female gorilla wearing her pillowcase around her waist as a makeshift dress! I always enjoy your column in The Washington Post. — Theresa E., via email

A moving record

Dear Heloise: When moving one's household, carry your valuables with you. Or be sure to get an itemized list of the valuables from the mover that indicates the boxes where the valuables were packed.

During our move six years ago, I neglected to do these things, and when our boxes were delivered, my $5,000 worth of sterling silver flatware was nowhere to be found.